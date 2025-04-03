George Clooney’s Casamigos Tequila Launches in Kenya

Casamigos, the premium tequila co-founded by Hollywood actor George Clooney, is making waves in Kenya’s expanding luxury spirits market.

East African Breweries Limited (EABL) recently hosted a distributor event at Nairobi’s Sankara Hotel, marking a significant step in the brand’s regional expansion. This launch follows Casamigos’ debut at the Blankets & Wine festival in late 2024, setting the stage for broader recognition.

The blue-themed event was attended by notable figures such as Jay Take A Pic, Miano Muchiri, and Ajib Gathoni. Guests fully embraced the “shades of blue” dress code, aligning with Casamigos’ sleek and stylish aesthetic.

The Juke Box band provided live music, further elevating the lively atmosphere of the evening.

Kenya’s drinks market is increasingly shifting toward high-end imported spirits, with urban consumers and upscale venues leading the charge for premium brands.

“This launch is an important milestone in our strategy to position Casamigos as Kenya’s top premium tequila,” said Alvin Mbugua, General Manager of Spirits at EABL. “Our goal is to elevate the premium spirits sector, and this event helps empower our partners as ambassadors of this vision.”

Founded in 2013 by Clooney, Rande Gerber, and Mike Meldman, Casamigos was acquired by Diageo in 2017. As the brand grows in Kenya, it joins a broader trend of international premium spirits targeting Africa’s emerging markets.