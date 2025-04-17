Kenya’s Rising Road Fatalities: 12 Lives Lost Daily in Accidents

Kenya is facing a serious road safety crisis, with the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) revealing that nearly 12 lives are lost to road accidents every day. This is a stark reminder of the urgent need to improve transport safety across the country.

Between June 2024 and March 2025, the NTSA recorded 3,581 fatalities, a significant 10% rise from the previous year. These numbers highlight the pressing need for better road safety measures.

Pedestrians bear the brunt of these tragedies, with 1,342 deaths. Motorcyclists commonly the boda boda type, follow with 939 fatalities. The toll also includes 604 passengers, 357 pillion passengers, 285 drivers, and 54 pedal cyclists, showing how widespread the impact is across different road users.

Despite the overall rise, there’s a glimmer of hope. The first quarter of 2025 saw a slight decrease in fatalities, with 1,139 deaths compared to 1,168 the previous year—a 2.5% drop. Serious injuries also fell by 481 cases, marking a 14.6% decrease.

Pedestrians, cyclists, and motorcyclists remain particularly vulnerable, making up 76.1% of all road traffic deaths. In early 2025, pedestrians alone accounted for 36.9% of fatalities, slightly down from 37.1% in 2024.

Nairobi is a major hotspot for road fatalities, with 138 deaths recorded from January to March 2025. Major roads like Thika Superhighway and Mombasa Road are common sites for these tragic events.

Men are predominantly affected, making up 84.9% of the fatalities, while women account for 15.1% – an expected but still glaring difference.

The leading causes of these accidents include hit-and-run incidents, tire blowouts, loss of vehicle control, improper overtaking, and head-on collisions due to lane violations. The NTSA also points out issues with vehicles failing to maintain proper distance, leading to rear-end collisions.

Addressing these challenges will require a collective effort from all stakeholders to enhance road safety and reduce these preventable deaths.