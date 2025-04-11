Kenya’s Green Revolution: 783 Million Trees Planted as Govt Pushes Towards 15 Billion Goal

The Government has reported significant progress in its ambitious goal to plant 15 billion trees by 2032, as part of the National Tree Growing Restoration Campaign. This initiative is designed to mitigate climate change, reduce greenhouse gas emissions, halt deforestation, and restore 5.1 million hectares of degraded landscapes under the African Landscape Restoration Initiative.

As of April 8, 2025, the government, working alongside individual Kenyans, corporations, the private sector, and various agencies, has successfully planted 783 million trees. This milestone demonstrates the collaborative effort behind the restoration campaign.

Deborah Barasa, the Cabinet Secretary for the Ministry of Environment, Climate Change, and Forestry, underscored the vital role the private sector has played in supporting smallholder farmers’ participation in the initiative. While launching the One Acre Fund’s Tupande Tree Growing Initiative 2025 in Kakamega, she stressed that the campaign’s ultimate goal is not only to restore ecosystems but also to create a sustainable and prosperous Kenya for future generations.

Barasa highlighted the substantial contributions of One Acre Fund, which has already planted 97 million trees across Kenya. Through its Tupande program, the organization has supported over 1.4 million farmers and 37,000 institutions.

This year, the program aims to distribute 46 million tree seedlings to farmers, institutions, and individuals through its 330 nurseries spread across the country. The Jazamiti App helps track the progress of these trees.

“Tupande Nursery propagates over 20 different species, including indigenous, exotic, and fruit trees,” Barasa noted. “These 330 nurseries span 34 counties, with 25 percent of them owned and operated by women. This reflects not only our commitment to environmental restoration but also our efforts to empower communities and create opportunities for equity.”

Kakamega County, for instance, has successfully planted 21 million trees and set a target to plant 20.86 million trees annually, aiming to increase its tree cover from the current 18.21 percent to 30 percent.

Tupande Director Michelle Kagari highlighted that the initiative’s focus is to help farmers plant trees on their land, reversing deforestation and lowering greenhouse gas emissions. Between 2021 and 2024, One Acre Fund distributed 150 million tree seedlings through schools, hospitals, churches, and direct outreach to farmers.

Farmers have access to a diverse selection of tree seedlings, including species like Grevillea, Makhamia, Cordia, Cypress, Eucalyptus, and Grafted Avocado, as well as fruit varieties such as oranges, passion fruit, tree tomatoes, and pawpaw.

Kagari also pointed out the economic benefits of the project. Each nursery, managed by a Tree Nursery Manager and employing five marketing agents, has created jobs.

To support farmers, Tupande offers 20 free seedlings to anyone visiting its nurseries, with 30 free seedlings provided to farmers enrolled in the program each season, ensuring they can plant trees even without making a purchase.