“I Pour Tea and Enjoy Watching Him Cry”—Junet Mohamed Roasts Gachagua

National Assembly Minority Leader Junet Mohamed has taken fresh jabs at former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, claiming he feels a sense of satisfaction each time he sees Gachagua airing his grievances on television.

Speaking during the funeral of George Odour—Raila Odinga’s longtime bodyguard—on Saturday, April 12, 2025, in Nairobi, the outspoken Suna East MP pulled no punches.

Junet reflected on the 2023 anti-government protests led by the Opposition, saying Gachagua was once among those who aggressively resisted calls for accountability and economic reforms.

“Saa hii yeye ndio anaongea kila mahali anasema ati fulani ameonewa, ati fulani ameiba, uyu ni mtu ambaye tulikuwa tunafanya maandamano ya 2023 ya kupigania mambo ya cost of living na uchaguzi alikuwa anaingia kwa ofisi yake saa kumi na moja ili apambane na sisi,” Junet said.

(Now he’s the one complaining everywhere, saying someone has been mistreated or others have stolen. Yet during the 2023 protests over the cost of living and elections, he used to get to his office by 5 a.m. just to counter us.)

He added that watching Gachagua lament on screen gives him personal satisfaction.

“Saizi nikiona yeye analia kwa TV mimi nina furahi sana naweka chai kwa kikombe nasema we endelea kulia sisi pia tulilia zamani we endelea kulia.”

(These days, whenever I see him crying on TV, I feel so happy. I pour myself a cup of tea and say, ‘Keep crying. We also cried back then—now it’s your turn.’)

Junet also revealed that he played a key role in rallying support for Gachagua’s impeachment, describing it as one of his most meaningful achievements as Minority Leader.

“Kama Minority leader, one of my biggest achievements was to impeach your deputy. Hio nimeandika kwa kitabu nimefanya kazi ya maana sana kwa sababu yeye ndio alikuwa anaongoza mambo hii ya ubaguzi,” he said.

(As Minority Leader, one of my biggest achievements was impeaching your deputy. I’ve written that down as meaningful work because he led divisive politics.)

He disclosed that he collected signatures at night, moving from house to house to persuade MPs.

“Mimi wakati hio motion ilikuja nilikuwa nakusanya hizo signatures usiku. Nilikuwa natembea kwa nyumba za wabunge.”

(When that motion came, I worked through the night gathering signatures. I visited MPs at their homes.)