‘D+ in Math’ Rule Set To Cost Thousands Chance To Study Education Courses

Thousands of KCSE 2024 students who missed out on scoring at least a D+ in Mathematics may now face challenges in pursuing their dreams of becoming teachers. This year’s performance means many hopeful candidates won’t qualify for Diploma or Bachelor of Education courses at Kenyan universities.

The numbers paint a clear picture: students who aspire to study Education Science need a minimum C plain in Mathematics, while those eyeing Bachelor of Education Arts require at least a D+.

Overall, to enroll in any education degree or diploma program, a student must have at least a C+ mean grade and meet additional criteria, including a C plain in English for Science courses and at least C+ in two teaching subjects.

For candidates interested in teaching the visually and hearing impaired, the benchmark is slightly different—a minimum mean grade of C plain, with at least a C minus in English, a C minus in Mathematics for Science-related courses, and a D plain in Mathematics for non-science options.

In the recently concluded KCSE exams, 246,391 candidates secured a C+ and above, qualifying directly for university admission or diploma courses in education.

Aspiring teachers must also understand that registering with the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) is mandatory before stepping into any classroom. The TSC, governed by the Constitution and TSC Act, ensures teachers are thoroughly vetted and qualified.

The registration process is simple but strict. Applicants should apply online via the TSC portal at www.teachersonline.go.ke, upload their documents, and pay a fee of Sh1,055 through the National Bank or via Pay Bill Number 625625. Within a month, successful applicants receive a TSC registration certificate signed by the Commission’s CEO.

Kenyan nationals must present documents including a Certificate of Good Conduct, academic credentials, national ID or passport, a passport-size photo, KRA PIN, and a filled GP 69 medical form. Foreign applicants have additional requirements such as verified academic qualifications, valid work permits, and teaching authorization from their home countries.

Qualification requirements vary depending on the teaching level. ECDE teachers need a KCPE/CPE with an ECDE certificate or KCSE D+ or D with an ECDE diploma. For P1 teaching, a KCSE C plain and PTE certificate are required, while diploma teachers must score a minimum KCSE C+ with a similar grade in two teaching subjects.

Degree-level teachers must have a KCSE C+ and above, plus a Bachelor’s degree in education or an equivalent qualification.

Not everyone makes it through registration. TSC reserves the right to deny applicants lacking proper qualifications, those with criminal or sexual offence records, individuals with questionable moral or mental fitness, or anyone involved in activities harmful to peace or good governance.

Temporary teaching certificates exist for special cases like exchange programs or specialized non-teaching qualifications but can be revoked for misconduct or fraudulent activities.

Penalties are severe for those caught teaching without registration or impersonating a teacher—offenders risk fines up to Sh100,000 or a jail term of 12 months.

Finally, employment with TSC requires candidates to be Kenyan, under 45 years old, registered teachers, and present original qualifications. However, exceptions exist for applicants with disabilities, contract hires over age 45, or those who’ve upgraded qualifications after previous rejections.