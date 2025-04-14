Ruto Breaks Silence on Butere Girls High School Play Controversy

President William Ruto has finally spoken out about the drama surrounding Butere Girls High School’s play, which stirred controversy and faced apparent hurdles during this year’s national drama festivals. The “Echoes of War” play, written and directed by former Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malalah, sparked nationwide debate over its content and the broader issue of censorship in schools.

Addressing the matter on Sunday, April 13, 2025, during an interdenominational church service in Kapng’etik, Elgeyo Marakwet County, President Ruto issued a stern warning to individuals he believes are attempting to influence children negatively.

“We must equally protect all our children from pedophiles, drug peddlers, and those who want to corrupt our children and teach them to hate their parents, teachers, leaders, or their nation. We must protect our children from those,” he stated.

The president called for unity in shielding children from harmful ideologies that could instill hatred, division, or rebellion. He also emphasized the need to create space for children to thrive across all disciplines—not just academics.

Ruto reiterated his administration’s commitment to nurturing every child’s potential. He stressed the value of offering diverse opportunities in formal education, technical skills, the creative economy, and sports.

“We must give all our children the best opportunity to be the best they can be. Every child, formal education, technical education, the creative industry, arts, and sports: we must give our children the array of what they can be,” Ruto said, reaffirming that his government would support all talents equally to help shape a stronger, well-rounded generation.

“Those who are good in academics, others are good in sports, the creative economy, and the arts. My administration is going to make sure that our children get the best, and we must support theme.”