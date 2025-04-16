NTSA Begins Easter Holiday Crackdown to Curb Drunk Driving and Speeding

The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) has rolled out a nationwide crackdown to rein in traffic offenders ahead of the Easter holiday, a period that often sees a spike in road accidents.

During a press briefing in Mombasa, NTSA Chairman Khatib Mwashetani announced that officers will begin manning major highways across the country starting Wednesday. The operation aims to ensure strict compliance with traffic regulations as thousands of Kenyans travel for the long weekend.

Mwashetani said the enforcement teams will target motorists flouting key road safety rules, with a particular focus on vehicles operating without speed governors and drivers caught under the influence of alcohol.

“We want to ask Kenyans to be vigilant. For those who know they are drunkards, let them not drive while drunk, and also, for those who know their vehicles don’t have speed governors, you should ensure that you have them installed,” he said.

“Let us adhere to the law. If you are driving, then drive as a sober person so that you may avoid being on the wrong side. We wish all Kenyans a happy Easter,” he added.

In line with the crackdown, NTSA released six safety precautions on Tuesday, April 15, to help reduce accidents during the holiday rush.

Top among them is the call for drivers to avoid speeding and observe designated speed limits. NTSA flagged speeding as a leading cause of road fatalities in Kenya.

The agency also emphasized the importance of sobriety, urging motorists not to drive under the influence. “Sobriety is the silent hero of every safe trip home. Never drink and drive,” the authority stated.

In the event of a vehicle breakdown, drivers must place visible warning signs to alert other motorists. However, NTSA also advised vehicle owners to service their cars in advance to avoid breakdowns altogether.

To combat fatigue, drivers should take regular rest breaks during long-distance trips. NTSA noted that proper rest helps improve focus and decision-making on the road.

Passengers were urged to take responsibility as well by reporting reckless driving to the nearest police station.

This campaign forms part of NTSA’s broader efforts to promote safe travel during the busy Easter season.