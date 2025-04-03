President Ruto Issues ‘Mambo ni Matatu’ Warning to Miraa Cartels

President William Ruto has issued a strong warning to miraa cartels in producing counties, declaring that their time is running out as he works to ensure farmers get the maximum benefits from the crop.

Ruto pledged to take the same firm approach he used to dismantle cartels in the coffee industry, which led to better earnings for farmers. He assured miraa farmers that he would act decisively against those exploiting the sector.

“We have made a declaration here in Maua. All cartels destroying the miraa trade should leave this country because we want this business to thrive like other agricultural sectors,” Ruto said.

“Tunawaambia mambo yao ni matatu. Either wakome ama mambo ya pili tuwapeleke jela ama waende ile safari.” (We are telling them they have three options: either stop, go to jail, or take the final journey.)

During his visit to Maua, Meru, President Ruto outlined several key government initiatives aimed at increasing miraa farmers’ earnings. These include officially classifying miraa as a cash crop, implementing new gazetted prices, and expanding export markets.

Ruto also shared that he has been in talks with the presidents of Somaliland and Jubaland to open up new foreign markets for miraa, boosting the crop’s global presence.

“The same way we are helping tea, coffee, and sugarcane farmers find better markets, we are also supporting miraa farmers. That is why we have gazetted new prices,” he stated, reaffirming his commitment to improving farmers’ livelihoods.

On the second day of his tour of Mt. Kenya, Ruto also reaffirmed his commitment to maintaining strong ties with the people of the region. He made it clear that no one would break the relationship he has nurtured with them over the past two decades.

“The friendship I have built with the people of the mountain for over 20 years will continue, and I will not allow anyone to break it,” he emphasized, ensuring the people that their interests would be safeguarded just like those of other regions.

Ruto reiterated his determination to fulfill all the promises he made.

“Because you voted for me, I will keep working until you are amazed,” he said.