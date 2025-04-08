Government Unveils Tiriki East as Vihiga’s Newest Sub-County

On Tuesday, the Kenyan government officially designated Tiriki East as a new sub-county in Vihiga County. This change, which was celebrated at Shiviringa, the new administrative center, was led by Western Regional Commissioner Samson Irungu and the Regional Security Committee.

Michael Too steps into the role of Deputy County Commissioner for Tiriki East, ready to lead this new administrative unit. During the ceremony, regional leaders stressed the importance of developing infrastructure, like the tarmacking of the Shamakhokho-Museno road, to improve accessibility. They also highlighted the need for the quick rollout of the Kaimosi Municipality project.

Commissioner Irungu emphasized the government’s commitment to decentralizing services to bring them closer to the people. He pointed out that Tiriki East is set to become a hub for investment and local development, strengthening the connection between the government and its citizens.

The event also focused on efforts to provide title deeds to those displaced from Kibiri Forest, along with plans to form a local security committee. Irungu urged residents to maintain political unity and harmony.

A wide range of officials attended the ceremony, including national and county leaders, elected representatives, and community stakeholders. Notable attendees were MP Charles Gimose, Senator Alfred Osotsi, Woman Representative Beatrice Adagala, and members of both the County Assembly and Security Committee.