KeNHA Seeks Experts for Environmental Analysis on New Kenya-South Sudan Highway

The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) is on the lookout for skilled consulting firms to dive into the environmental and socio-economic impacts of the soon-to-be-developed Kenya-South Sudan road project.

This initiative comes in the wake of securing funds from the African Development Bank (AfDB) and African Development Fund (AfDF) to enhance this crucial multinational highway.

On Tuesday, April 8, KeNHA issued an official notice inviting interested consulting firms to express their interest in this significant project. These firms will be tasked with carrying out detailed surveys to assess the economic, social, climate change, and environmental health and safety conditions in the project area.

But it doesn’t stop at initial surveys. The consultancy will also involve ongoing monitoring of construction impacts and the creation of a solid monitoring and evaluation framework. Ultimately, this will lead to a comprehensive post-construction impact report that will serve regional needs.

According to KeNHA, “The Kenyan government has received financing from AfDB towards the cost of the Multinational Kenya – South Sudan Road Corridor upgrading Project Phase 1 and intends to apply part of the agreed amount for this loan to payments under the contract for the consultancy services.”

The entire consultancy process is expected to span four years, with three years dedicated to construction and an additional year designated as a defects notification period.

To qualify, consulting firms must have a minimum of eight years of experience in fields such as environmental science, natural resource management, or social sciences. Experience in similar projects, especially within Sub-Saharan Africa, will be a plus.

This call for consultancy follows KeNHA’s successful acquisition of Ksh28.8 billion for highway upgrades, focusing on the Lesseru-Kitale and Morpus-Lokichar sections. The project aims to strengthen transport links between Kenya and South Sudan, promoting regional trade and integration.