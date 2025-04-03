I Dealt With Bandits and Terrorists, Leave Miraa Cartels to Me, DP Kindiki Urges Ruto

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has vowed to tackle the powerful cartels in the miraa trade, calling on President William Ruto to delegate the responsibility to him. Kindiki made this commitment during Ruto’s visit to Meru County on the second day of his Mt. Kenya tour.

“I have one request, Mr. President. We can’t allow you to shoulder all the work yet you have given us responsibilities. You have a Deputy President, Cabinet Secretaries, and Principal Secretaries. This war against miraa cartels, delegate it to your Deputy President,” Kindiki said Wednesday.

He also drew on his past experience in tackling organized crime, emphasizing his track record in fighting criminal elements.

“When I served as Cabinet Secretary for Interior, we faced terrorism in Lamu and banditry in the North Rift and other regions. Though I did not eliminate terrorism and banditry 100 per cent, the day you gave me the job, terrorists and bandits knew there was a true CS for Interior,” Kindiki shared.

He then promised that if given the task, he would quickly dismantle the miraa cartels. “I therefore ask that you delegate me the assignment t to deal with miraa cartels and I assure you I will destroy the cartels very early in the morning,” he vowed.

President Ruto had addressed the miraa cartels, warning them that the government would take bold, decisive action to rid the region of these cartels, which have been depriving farmers of their earnings.

We have made a declaration here in Maua. All cartels destroying the miraa trade should leave this country because we want this business to thrive like other agricultural sectors,” Ruto said.

“Tunawaambia mambo yao ni matatu. Either wakome ama mambo ya pili tuwapeleke jela ama waende ile safari.” (We are telling them they have three options: either stop, go to jail, or take the final journey.)

This comes shortly after Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe announced significant increases in miraa prices. Grade 1 miraa now costs Ksh1,300, up from Ksh700, while Grade 2 prices rose to Ksh700 from Ksh350, with Alele miraa doubling to Ksh1,000.