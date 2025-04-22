Parliament Urges CUE to Clamp Down on Fraudulent Universities and Protect Students

The National Assembly Committee on Education has urged the Commission for University Education (CUE) to take strong action against illegal universities operating in Kenya.

Led by Tinderet MP Julius Melly, the committee expressed serious concern after reviewing CUE’s report, which revealed that at least 15 unaccredited institutions are awarding degrees without proper authorization.

Lawmakers pressed CUE Chairman Prof. Chacha Nyaigotti-Chacha and CEO Prof. Mike Kuria to explain the measures being taken to stop these unauthorized institutions and protect students from receiving fake qualifications.

The committee highlighted the urgent need to address how these practices are affecting the quality of higher education.

Prof. Kuria shared details about ongoing efforts, stating, “The CEO disclosed that it had intensified crackdowns on illegal institutions in partnership with law enforcement agencies.” He noted that 15 unaccredited universities have been identified, with two court cases currently underway related to the issuance of fraudulent degrees.

In addition to enforcement, CUE regularly publishes a quarterly list of recognized universities—currently 79 in total—to help prospective students and parents make informed choices. Prof. Kuria added, “CUE had published a quarterly list of 79 universities authorised to operate in Kenya and issued public warnings to caution students and parents against enrolling in unrecognised programmes.”

MP Christine Ombaka raised concerns about the rising student-lecturer ratio, asking how CUE plans to regulate enrollment and ensure institutions maintain adequate staffing.

Prof. Kuria acknowledged the challenges, explaining, “Historical gaps following the operationalisation of the Universities Act in 2012 contributed to discrepancies in accreditation records but assured MPs that the Commission is working to clean up the system.”

Looking ahead, CUE is pushing for policy changes aimed at strengthening oversight, managing student admissions more effectively, and aligning Kenya’s higher education system with international standards.

Summary of Key Facts:

Issue Details Unaccredited Institutions Identified 15 Recognized Universities Listed by CUE 79 Ongoing Court Cases on Fake Degrees 2

The National Assembly’s involvement highlights the importance of maintaining educational standards and protecting students from fraudulent academic practices.