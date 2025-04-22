Rift Valley School Heads Call for Predictable Curriculum Rollouts

Primary and junior secondary headteachers in Rift Valley, speaking through the Kenya Primary School Headteachers Association (KEPSHA), say constant shifts in Kenya’s education curriculum are upending daily school life.

They warn that sudden timetable changes and new assessment rules make it nearly impossible to plan lessons, manage resources or prepare learners for exams.

Many schools are already stretched thin after delays in disbursing capitation funds. Headteachers urge Parliament to set firm schedules for introducing new curricula, release capitation on time and curb last‑minute tweaks to student placement and assessment guidelines.

Meanwhile, the first cohort under the Competency‑Based Curriculum (CBC) sits national exams this year and moves on to Grade 10 in 2026—a major leap from the old 8‑4‑4 structure.

Patrick Kitur, KEPSHA’s Rift Valley Chair, appealed to the Parliamentary Education Committee under Julius Melly to stick to agreed timelines. Speaking at KEPSHA’s conference in Nakuru “Advancing School Leadership for Sustainable Development and Local Solutions for Global Goals”, he said,

“Headteachers appreciate the Parliamentary Committee for Education’s hard work and challenge you to act ahead of time to close gaps that disrupt school operations.”

Kitur also called for more investment in leadership training, clear career paths for headteachers and policies that recognise their pivotal role in delivering reforms. He praised the co‑operation between KEPSHA, the Ministry of Education and the Teachers Service Commission for keeping reforms on track despite funding hiccups.

The conference highlighted the revival of the 4K Club – an initiative championed by First Lady Rachel Ruto that focuses on agriculture, environmental awareness and self‑reliance. Kitur compared it to the US‑based Future Farmers of America, saying,

“This isn’t just nostalgia; it’s a forward‑looking vision preparing learners not only for exams but for life.”

With CBC adding new duties, headteachers now juggle administration, community mobilisation and curriculum interpretation. “Headteachers today are leaders of complex systems, requiring a fresh mindset, not just new skills,” Kitur added, urging them to work hand‑in‑hand with parents and local partners.

Dr Thomas Bor, the keynote speaker, commended headteachers for driving educational progress despite limited training. He noted many teachers have had to rely on short courses and self‑study to keep up with CBC.

“The government introduced CBC as a new curriculum, and teachers are implementing it well despite limited training,” he said, calling headteachers “pillars of hope in society.”

KEPSHA’s Key Demands:

Set clear, consistent timelines for curriculum changes.

Ensure capitation funds reach schools predictably.

Limit abrupt shifts in assessment and placement policies.

Boost investment in leadership training and establish career pathways for headteachers.

Enact policies that formally recognize headteachers’ roles in school management and curriculum delivery.

Promote local initiatives like the 4K Club to embed sustainable, hands‑on learning.

These measures, KEPSHA argues, will smooth education transitions and empower school leaders to drive lasting improvements across Kenya.