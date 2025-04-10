KMTC Makes Transcript Collection Easier with Campus Decentralization

Graduates of the Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC) can now breathe a sigh of relief. Collecting your transcripts just got a whole lot easier. Thanks to a new decentralization initiative, you can now pick up your Final Qualifying Examination (FQE) transcripts directly from your campus.
This change affects all 88 KMTC campuses across the country, meaning you no longer have to make the trip to the Nairobi headquarters.
As of March 4, KMTC has already dispatched 10,000 transcripts for January’s FQE graduates to various campuses, significantly streamlining the process. According to KMTC’s CEO, Dr. Kelly Oluoch, this move was fueled by employers’ demands for quick access to graduates.
“Employers are eager to hire our students as soon as they finish their FQEs,” Dr. Oluoch explained. “That’s why we decided to release transcripts promptly, allowing our students to compete for jobs in real time.”
However, there’s a bit of a catch. This new system is only for those who completed their FQEs in 2024 or later. If you fall into this group, head to your campus for your transcript, but if you graduated in 2023 or earlier, you’ll still need to visit the Nairobi headquarters to get your documents, as Dr. Oluoch pointed out.
This initiative also makes it faster for those looking to work abroad, a number that grew considerably last year. In 2024, KMTC handled 3,249 employment verification requests for overseas positions, a 50 percent jump from 2023.