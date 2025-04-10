KMTC Makes Transcript Collection Easier with Campus Decentralization

Graduates of the Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC) can now breathe a sigh of relief. Collecting your transcripts just got a whole lot easier. Thanks to a new decentralization initiative, you can now pick up your Final Qualifying Examination (FQE) transcripts directly from your campus.

This change affects all 88 KMTC campuses across the country, meaning you no longer have to make the trip to the Nairobi headquarters.