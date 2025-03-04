Wanga: SHIF Is Kenya’s Best Health Scheme, But Needs Improvements

The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) has endorsed the government’s Social Health Insurance Fund (SHIF), calling it a game-changer in Kenya’s journey toward Universal Health Coverage (UHC).

Speaking on Monday, ODM Chairperson and Homa Bay Governor Gladys Wanga described SHIF as a significant upgrade from the now-defunct National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF). She acknowledged that while the initiative has faced serious challenges, fixing these issues should be a top priority.

“SHIF is the best medical scheme we have ever had as a country. Previous governments failed to realise UHC, but this is a bold attempt to achieve it,” Wanga said on NTV.

She noted that system failures and delays in reimbursing health facilities were major stumbling blocks, calling on the government to address technological and operational challenges that have hindered the smooth rollout of the scheme.

“If we fix the gaps, SHIF will be the revolutionary scheme we’ve always needed. We do not need to go back to NHIF as it was discriminatory. I disagree with anyone advocating for a return,” she added.

Calls for Efficiency and Fairness in SHIF Implementation

Wanga warned that unless the government addresses these inefficiencies, SHIF risks failing in its mission.

“We want the government to urgently address system downtimes and slow reimbursements. SHIF is not working as expected due to these technical challenges,” she said.

She also called for a fairer contribution structure, arguing that higher contributions should come with better coverage.

“People paying more in contributions should get better coverage. We need a system that is commensurate with the amount individuals contribute,” Wanga stated.

ODM Remains in Opposition Despite Members Working with Ruto

At the same time, Governor Wanga dismissed claims that ODM has formally joined the Kenya Kwanza government, despite some of its members holding positions in President Ruto’s administration.

“There is no formal agreement between ODM and Kenya Kwanza. ODM is not in government, but some of our members are assisting the president in governance matters,” she clarified.

She emphasized that ODM remains in opposition and will continue to play its watchdog role by holding the government accountable.

“The president tapped some of our members to steady the nation, and ODM responded to that distress call. However, this does not mean ODM has joined Kenya Kwanza,” she explained.

She reassured ODM supporters that the party remains committed to advocating for transparency, accountability, and better service delivery for all Kenyans.

“As ODM, we will keep pushing for good governance. Nothing stops our MPs from questioning the government and speaking out against injustices,” she added.

Wanga also revealed that ODM leader Raila Odinga is currently consulting party members and the public. A formal announcement on the party’s official position will be made later this week.