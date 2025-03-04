KRA Encourages Taxpayers to Apply for Amnesty as Ksh140B is Waived

The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) has waived Ksh140 billion in tax penalties, interest, and fines under the ongoing Tax Amnesty Program, offering relief to millions of taxpayers.

In a statement released on March 3, 2025, KRA confirmed that more than 1.9 million taxpayers have benefited from the initiative since its launch on December 27, 2024.

The amnesty, reintroduced through the Tax Procedures (Amendment) Act, 2024, allows taxpayers to clear their records without facing additional penalties. It applies to tax debts accrued up to December 31, 2023, reinforcing KRA’s commitment to assisting taxpayers in settling past obligations without an overwhelming financial burden.

The program will remain open until June 30, 2025.

Since the re-launch, KRA has successfully collected Ksh4 billion in principal tax payments.

Under the amnesty, taxpayers who had already cleared their principal taxes by December 31, 2023, automatically qualify for penalty and interest waivers without needing to apply.

However, those with outstanding balances must apply via iTax and submit a structured repayment plan to clear their taxes by June 30, 2025.

The amnesty does not apply to tax debts incurred from January 1, 2024, onwards, meaning all penalties, interest, and principal taxes for these cases remain payable.

KRA has encouraged taxpayers engaged in disputes to resolve them through Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) before the amnesty deadline.

“This initiative is part of KRA’s broader efforts to foster voluntary compliance and provide relief to taxpayers burdened by past debts. It offers a unique chance to settle tax matters on favorable terms and move forward on a clean slate,” KRA stated.

The tax authority urges all eligible taxpayers to take advantage of the amnesty before June 30, 2025.