Only in Kenya: Police Post Shut Over Ksh. 2 Million Rent Arrears, Officers Transferred

In a classic “Only in Kenya” moment, the Riandira Police Post in Mwea-West, Kirinyaga County, has been shut down due to unresolved rent arrears, and six officers have been transferred.

The closure, attributed to a Ksh. 2 million debt, has left locals anxious about their safety.

Mwea-West Subcounty Police Commander Rashid Ali confirmed the closure of the police post, which had served the Riandira community for eight years. Despite the closure, he reassured residents that security measures would remain in place.

The move raised alarm among locals. “We are worried that without the police, lawlessness will increase in the area,” one resident said.

While many weren’t fully aware of the landlord-police agreement, they voiced their concern over the growing risk of crime, particularly muggings and cattle theft.

“We just want the rent to be paid so the officers can stay,” another resident stated.

The issue stems from a house provided by the late businessman Mwangi Thuita, who passed away in 2018. His daughter, Irene Njeri, explained that the officers were told to start paying rent after his death, but the arrears have now piled up to over Ksh. 2 million.

“Before my father passed away, he told the officers to start paying rent from 2018. The arrears have now exceeded Ksh. 2 million, which is why we decided to reclaim the property and rent it out to others,” Njeri said.

Commander Ali assured the community that the Rukanga police post, located four kilometers away, would serve them temporarily.

The incident comes after the recent discovery of a man running an unauthorized patrol base in Uasin Gishu, painted in National Police Service colors.

Elsewhere in Kakamega, a gang was earlier this month arrested for operating a fake police cell, detaining and extorting victims.