Ruto Praises Sakaja for Apology Over Stima Plaza Waste-Dumping Incident

President William Ruto stepped in to address the recent standoff between Nairobi County and Kenya Power, which saw the city government dump garbage outside Stima Plaza in retaliation for a power cut at City Hall over an alleged unpaid bill.

Speaking at Jesus Winner Ministry in Roysambu, Ruto expressed his concern over how the county and Kenya Power handled their disagreement. Like many Kenyans, he found the public feud unnecessary and disruptive.

The President revealed that he acted immediately upon seeing the pile of garbage outside Stima Plaza. He called both Kenya Power’s leadership and Governor Johnson Sakaja, instructing them to resolve the issue.

“The other day, they made a mistake, and I called this governor and the other ones. I told them, listen, this thing must stop!” Ruto stated.

He noted that Sakaja swiftly followed his directive, ordering the garbage removed and ensuring the area was cleaned.

Ruto went on to commend the governor for taking responsibility and apologizing. He praised Sakaja for demonstrating the courage that many leaders lack when faced with challenges.

“I appreciate the governor because he apologized. It takes a courageous, strong leader to say ‘I am sorry.’ Governor, congratulations for apologizing. We must now pick up from there and move forward together as a city,” Ruto said.

The President emphasized that Nairobi must be a symbol of progress and development, urging collaboration between the county government and key stakeholders. He vowed to work closely with city leadership to improve Nairobi, stressing the importance of keeping the capital clean and well-managed.