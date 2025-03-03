CS Miano: Cultural Beliefs, Human Activity Fueling Wildfires in Kenya’s National Parks

Tourism Cabinet Secretary Rebecca Miano has attributed the increasing wildfires in Kenya’s national parks to human activities and prolonged dry conditions.

During a visit to Nairobi National Park on Saturday, March 1, to assess the aftermath of a recent wildfire, Miano revealed that some fires were deliberately started by farmers clearing land, honey harvesters, and arsonists.

She also pointed out that cultural beliefs linking fire to rainfall have contributed to intentional ignitions, while careless smoking and improper disposal of cigarette butts have worsened the problem.

“These activities, coupled with prolonged dry conditions and high temperatures, have created an environment highly susceptible to wildfires,” Miano stated.

In recent weeks, multiple national parks and protected areas have been affected by wildfires. On February 28, Nairobi National Park recorded two separate blazes—one near Wilson Airport and another in the Athi Basin Dam area. Other affected ecosystems include the Aberdare Ecosystem, Embaringo, Wanjohi, Gatare, Ruma National Park, South Island National Park, Mt. Elgon National Park, and Tsavo West National Park.

Miano assured the public that the government has mobilized all available resources to contain the fires. She emphasized the importance of collaboration in wildfire response efforts, acknowledging the support of county governments, the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF), the Kenya Forest Service (KFS), and international partners.

She also commended local communities for their role in reporting fires and assisting in containment efforts.

“Kenya’s wildlife and natural ecosystems are invaluable resources that must be protected for future generations. The government remains fully committed to ensuring their preservation through proactive measures and collective responsibility,” Miano remarked.