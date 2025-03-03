PHOTOS: CS Mutua Unveils Saudi Model House to Prepare Kenyan Workers for Gulf Jobs

Labour Cabinet Secretary Alfred Mutua has launched a model Saudi house at the National Industrial Training Authority (NITA) in Mombasa, offering job recruits a hands-on experience of Arabian culture and home environments before they travel abroad.

The initiative, a partnership between the Ministry of Labour, the International Labour Organization (ILO), and the UK Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Office, aims to help Kenyan workers adapt more easily to their new workplaces in Saudi Arabia.

Mutua emphasized that the model house will give recruits a competitive advantage in the global job market.

“This initiative enhances their preparedness and marketability, giving them a competitive edge in the international job market,” he stated.

He further highlighted that beyond securing employment, equipping job seekers with the right skills and cultural understanding ensures they can thrive in foreign job markets.

The CS also urged recruits to maintain discipline, adopt a positive attitude, and avoid drug use to increase their chances of success abroad.

Mutua encouraged job seekers to take advantage of the ongoing recruitment process, noting that the government has reduced training periods and introduced financing options to ease their transition to overseas employment.