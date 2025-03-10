Only in Kenya: Man Establishes and Runs Illegal Police Post in Uasin Gishu

Residents of Cheboror, Kesses in Uasin Gishu County, were left in shock after authorities uncovered a police post that had been operating without the knowledge of law enforcement agencies.

The discovery, made on Saturday, March 8, at around 11 a.m., stunned senior police officers who immediately launched an investigation.

The suspect, a resident of Asis Village in Ndugulu Location identified as Collins Leitich, alias Chepkulei,, had set up the police patrol base in a building at Cherus Centre, going as far as painting it in official police colors to give it an air of legitimacy.

Officers from Kamuyu Police Post, under Kondoo Police Station, were alerted and recorded the incident under OB04/08/03/2025.

Authorities are now working to establish how long the illegal post had been in operation and whether the man had any accomplices within the police force. Investigators will also seek statements from locals to determine if anyone had been arrested and taken to the facility.

“We were surprised to learn that the police patrol base was not official. Many of us thought it was a genuine initiative to improve security in the area,” said one of the residents.

The case has raised serious concerns, as setting up a legitimate police station involves a strict bureaucratic process, including the provision of an armory, cells, offices, and sanitation facilities.

The police have not yet disclosed the suspect’s motive or whether he had impersonated an officer, but they have assured the public that thorough investigations are underway.

The bizarre revelation has sparked debate on security loopholes in the country, with many questioning how an entire police station could be established and run undetected for an unknown period.

Authorities have urged residents to report any suspicious activities and fake law enforcement operations in their areas.