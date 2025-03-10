KeNHA Announces Land Acquisition Plans for Kajiado and Nakuru Projects

The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) is taking steps to improve infrastructure with new weighbridge stations planned for Kajiado and Nakuru counties. As part of this initiative, the National Land Commission (NLC) has announced its plans to acquire the necessary land in these areas.

Expansion Plans in Kajiado and Nakuru

In Isinya, located in Kajiado County, a new static weighbridge station will be built along the Athi River–Namanga (A) Road. This project will require about 0.89 hectares of land in the Kaputei area.

Meanwhile, in Suswa, Nakuru County, the government has set aside approximately 8.2047 hectares for a similar facility along the Narok–Mai Mahiu (B7) Road.

The NLC is reaching out to landowners in the affected areas, encouraging them to contact their offices for more detailed information. Under the Land Act, 2012, the commission is authorized to handle land amendments and acquisitions on behalf of KeNHA, as stated in Kenya Gazette Notice No. 5120 of 2024.

Compensation and Claims

If you’re impacted, it’s essential to submit your compensation claims to the NLC. You’ll need to provide documents like your National ID, Personal Identification Number (PIN), land ownership documents, and bank account details.

For companies, a certificate of incorporation, CR12, and the KRA PIN are required, along with ID and PIN copies of the directors. You can submit these documents at the NLC’s Nairobi office or at their county offices in Nakuru and Kajiado.

This project is part of a larger government effort to enhance road safety. Earlier this year, Transport Cabinet Secretary Davis Chirchir shared plans to install 28 more weighbridges, both virtual and static, across the country.