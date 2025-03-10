Wajir MCA Yussuf Hussein’s Confirms State Detention

Wajir County Assembly Minority Leader Yussuf Hussein Tolfiyo, has now confirmed his detention alongside activist Bob Njagi and others. Yussuf’s family revealed that the Dela Ward MCA was held in a torture room next to Njagi and the Longton brothers.

His cousin, Elyas Abdille, shared that Yussuf was initially kept in Nairobi before being moved to an undisclosed location. Elyas told Nation, “He told us he was with many others in Nairobi for two months before being relocated.”

This account matches statements made earlier by Njagi, who, during an appearance on JKLive, recalled hearing an MCA being tortured nearby.

Yussuf was abducted on September 13, 2024, in Nairobi’s Industrial Area. Armed men intercepted his taxi and forcibly removed him, leading to a frantic but ultimately unsuccessful search by his family.

A decomposed body found in Lake Yahud was mistakenly identified as Yussuf, but DNA tests disproved this claim.

On a Saturday night, suspected state agents released Yussuf at Pangani shopping centre, giving him Sh5,000 for transport. His ordeal, which lasted 56 days longer than that of the Kitengela activists, has sparked widespread outrage.

Eldas MP Adan Keynan expressed gratitude for Yussuf’s return but demanded accountability for his abduction. Mandera Senator Ali Roba criticized how Yussuf was treated, suggesting he endured severe torture.

Wajir Governor Ahmed Abdullahi expressed relief at Yussuf’s return, calling for justice. He tweeted, “The news of his reunion brings immense relief and joy to our community.” Similarly, Wajir Woman Representative Fatuma Abdi Jehow welcomed Yussuf home, tweeting, “No words but to say Alhamdullilah!”