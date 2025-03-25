Kawira Mwangaza: Ruto’s Only Finished Project in Meru Was My Impeachment

Former Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza has played down President William Ruto’s upcoming development tour of Meru.

Mwangaza, once a strong ally of the president, claimed that the only project Ruto can genuinely take credit for in Meru is her impeachment and the installation of a new governor.

She took aim at Members of Parliament, county assembly members, and other local leaders, accusing them of prioritizing her removal since her election in 2022 instead of focusing on development.

“I precisely point it out that the 11 Members of Parliament, the Senator, current and former Cabinet Secretaries, Principal Secretaries, and 47 MCAs—after working together for two and a half years—have only managed to complete one project: ‘Governor Kawira Mwangaza’s impeachment project.’ It is the only project these leaders can proudly invite the President to launch and commission,” Mwangaza stated in an early morning Facebook post Monday.

She further alleged that these leaders made multiple trips to State House and the Deputy President’s residence, pleading for her ouster.

“They have been to State House so many times but they could not beg for development projects. Some of them could prostrate themselves before the Head of State, urging him to endorse my impeachment. As a result, they have no development to show in their constituencies,” she claimed.

Mwangaza challenged her political rivals to showcase their achievements, cautioning them against taking credit for projects initiated by former President Uhuru Kenyatta.

“Despite facing political turmoil for two years, my work is visible across the county,” she added.

While reaffirming her friendship with President Ruto, Mwangaza insisted that he had been misled into supporting her impeachment.

The former governor vowed to stage a political comeback in 2027, promising to unseat all her rivals in a sweeping wave. She also announced plans to launch her own political party within the next six months.

“Despite my removal from office, I still have the support of the majority of Meru residents. We must send all political brokers home in 2027. I will support President Ruto based on the work he will have done in Meru,” she stated.