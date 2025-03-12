NEMA Cracks Down on Illegal Quarry Operations in Nairobi

The National Environment Management Authority (NEMA) is stepping up its efforts to address illegal quarry operations in Nairobi.

This week, two individuals found themselves in hot water after being arrested in Mihang’o Estate, Embakasi East, for running quarries without the required compliance certificates. These arrests came after the operators ignored previous restoration orders issued by NEMA.

Residents nearby had raised concerns about the air pollution and the constant vibrations caused by these activities, which led NEMA to take decisive action.

“Today, two individuals responsible for quarries and aggregate processing sites in Mihang’o were arrested for failing to comply with the Authority’s Restoration Orders previously served,” NEMA reported.

In recent weeks, NEMA has been actively cracking down on unregulated construction and mining activities across Nairobi. This operation follows an incident in February where a building owner and contractor in Kileleshwa were arrested for proceeding with construction without an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA).

These enforcement actions are in line with warnings from Mining Cabinet Secretary Hassan Joho, who has emphasized the government’s dedication to combating illegal mining and safeguarding Kenya’s natural resources from exploitation.