Government Grants Additional Time for Inua Jamii Fund Withdrawals

The government has given beneficiaries of the Inua Jamii Cash Transfer Programme a bit more breathing room. As the system shifts to a new payment model, the deadline to withdraw funds has been extended.

Initially, beneficiaries were to access their funds by March 10, but now they have until March 15. This extension is crucial for those who haven’t yet withdrawn their funds, ensuring they don’t miss out.

Joseph Motari, the Principal Secretary for Social Services, emphasized the importance of acting by the new deadline.

If beneficiaries don’t withdraw their funds by then, they might be removed from the programme, as the government could assume they’re no longer eligible. The unclaimed funds are earmarked to aid other needy individuals, and if they remain unused by June, they’ll be redirected to the Treasury for other purposes.

This approach is part of a broader strategy to make sure the funds are used effectively.

Back in December, the government announced a switch from traditional bank withdrawals to mobile money platforms. This change aims to ease the process for beneficiaries who previously faced long queues at banks.

Since this new payment method was introduced, about 1.6 million Kenyans have been reached, and there’s an ongoing effort to expand the programme to include more vulnerable groups.