Ndindi Nyoro’s “Cardinal Sin” That Strained His Relationship with Ruto

Murang’a Senator Joe Nyutu has shed light on Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro’s removal as chairperson of the powerful Budget and Appropriations Committee, stating that the lawmaker has fallen out of favor with President William Ruto.

Speaking during an interview with TV47 on Wednesday, March 19, Nyutu explained that Nyoro’s relationship with Ruto soured last year when he refused to take a firm stand on the impeachment of former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

According to Nyutu, the President sees Nyoro’s fence-sitting as an unforgivable betrayal.

“William Ruto will never forgive anyone who either voted against Gachagua’s impeachment or abstained. That’s exactly what Ndindi Nyoro did. So there is no other beef—the cardinal sin that Nyoro committed was refusing to be used by Ruto to impeach Gachagua,” Nyutu said.

The senator described Nyoro as an independent and principled leader who prioritizes his political future and loyalty to the people of the Mount Kenya region over appeasing any individual, including the President.

“He is a very principled person, and I do not believe he is anyone’s project. That would go against the character of Ndindi Nyoro. I know him, and he is my friend,” Nyutu stated.

He also dismissed speculation that Nyoro was Ruto’s political pawn in Mount Kenya, asserting that the Kiharu MP is not easily manipulated.

“Ndindi Nyoro cannot be President Ruto’s project. If he ever allows himself to be used, I would be shocked because that is not who he is. And I don’t think he is in the President’s good books anymore; otherwise, they would still be talking like they used to,” Nyutu remarked.