Nairobi Court Returns Grabbed KES 45M Karen Land to the Public

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has successfully reclaimed a prime piece of public land along Mukoma Road in Karen, Nairobi, worth approximately KES 45 million.

Private individuals had illegally acquired the land, but a recent court ruling nullified the fraudulent transfer and restored it to public ownership.

The contested property, registered as L.R. 2270/71 and measuring 0.029 hectares, was originally surrendered to the Government of Kenya in 1994. Authorities had designated it for public utilities and the construction of a public access road. However, in 1996, individuals unlawfully took possession of the land through an irregular allocation.

Hon. Lady Justice Lucy Mbugua delivered a landmark judgment confirming that the property rightfully belongs to the public.

The court declared the private acquisition illegal, fraudulent, and corrupt, rendering the transfer null and void. Additionally, the ruling directed the cancellation of the existing title and ordered the land’s registration under the Nairobi City County Government as a public utility plot.

The EACC welcomed the court’s decision, reinforcing its dedication to recovering public assets lost through corruption.

This victory marks another step in the ongoing fight against land grabbing in Kenya. The EACC continues to investigate and reclaim illegally acquired public properties, urging citizens to report corruption cases.