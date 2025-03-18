Kenya’s Grannies’ Football Team Set to Make History at Global Tournament

The government has pledged to sponsor the country’s female grannies’ football team as they prepare for the second edition of the Grannies International Football Tournament (GIFT), set to take place from April 2-5 in Limpopo, South Africa.

The team, based in Eldoret, consists of players aged 52 to 75 from Uasin Gishu and Elgeyo Marakwet counties. They train at Mutei Primary School, tucked away in the rural heart of Eldoret.

Last week, Sports Principal Secretary Peter Tum visited the team’s training session, reaffirming the government’s commitment to supporting sports as a key driver of national development. He was accompanied by Uasin Gishu Governor Jonathan Bii.

“As the team prepares for their upcoming tournament, the government is committed to ensuring their full participation, in line with President William Ruto’s vision of sports as a tool for social and economic transformation,” Tum stated.

He also presented the team with their official registration certificate and handed over training equipment, including balls, to aid their preparations.

Beyond competing on the international stage, the grannies’ football initiative promotes physical fitness and encourages a sense of community among elderly women.

“Mutei Grannies FC’s story is an inspiration to all generations. True champions are not defined by age but by heart. Congratulations, and keep inspiring the next generation—age is just a number,” Tum added.

Governor Bii was equally impressed by the team’s dedication.

“It was truly inspiring to watch the Mutei FC Grannies take on their millennial counterparts. The way they played, passing the ball with ease, was fascinating. Their stamina and resilience were admirable, and I have full confidence they will make history,” he said.

Elizabeth Keitany, the team’s patron, thanked the Ministry of Sports’ support, official recognition, and financial facilitation as they head into their first-ever international tournament.

“The team started just six months ago, and we never imagined this grannies’ football movement would grow so significantly in our communities. Traveling to South Africa will be a special experience, especially for many players who never thought they would ever board a plane,” Keitany said.

Kenya’s delegation to the tournament will consist of 20 players and six officials.

Team captain Gertrude Kipyegon, the youngest player at 52, reflected on their journey, recalling the skepticism they initially faced.

“When we first started training, other grannies laughed at us, saying we were wasting our time. But we thank God because now we see the light. At first, we didn’t think this was something big, but it’s slowly sinking in that we are heading for greater things,” she said.

GIFT History

The 2025 edition of the Grannies International Football Tournament (GIFT) has grown significantly, attracting 32 teams from eight countries: Kenya, the USA, France, Togo, Zambia, Mozambique, Ghana, and Zimbabwe.

The tournament, which promotes fitness and healthy aging, was first held in March 2023 in Nkowankowa, South Africa. It was organized by the Vakhegula Vakhegula Football Club and the Beka Ntsanwisi Foundation. The inaugural event featured 16 teams from France, Mozambique, South Africa, the USA, Zambia, and Zimbabwe.

The idea was conceived by Beka Ntsanwisi, a philanthropist and former radio personality affectionately known as “Mama Beka.” She has dedicated years to advocating for home-based care for elderly patients, using football as a tool to promote health and well-being among older women.

South Africa’s football grannies began playing 15 years ago, but their story captured global attention during the 2010 FIFA World Cup. That same year, they were invited to compete in the Veterans Cup in Massachusetts, USA, where they played against teams from California, Hawaii, and Massachusetts.

As GIFT 2025 expands to even more nations, the movement continues to break barriers, proving that passion, fitness, and competition know no age limits.