Sonko Takes Helm as Bodaboda Patron as Senate Bill Sparks Outrage

Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has been appointed as the patron of Kenya’s bodaboda and tuk-tuk operators, representing more than 2.5 million riders nationwide.

The decision was made during a meeting at Sonko’s Mua Farm in Machakos on Sunday, where industry leaders voiced their confidence in his leadership, believing he can address their challenges and strengthen their engagement with the government.

Riders Push Back Against New Regulation Bill

A key issue raised during the meeting was the Public Transport (Motorcycle Regulation) Bill 2023, sponsored by Senate Majority Whip Boni Khalwale. The Bill, which the Senate approved last month and is now awaiting National Assembly approval, seeks to regulate bodaboda operations by introducing mandatory registration, training, and stricter licensing requirements.

If passed into law, the Bill will require all commercial motorcycle operators to register with the newly established County Motorcycle Transport and Safety Board in their respective counties.

Additionally, riders must complete an approved training course covering safe riding techniques, customer service, emergency response, and motorcycle maintenance before receiving a license.

The Bill also enforces safety measures, requiring each rider to carry two Kenya Bureau of Standards-approved helmets and reflective jackets in good condition.

Harsh Penalties for Violations

To curb reckless riding, the Bill introduces tough penalties for non-compliance. Riders caught using pavements or riding against traffic flow could face a Ksh20,000 fine or a six-month jail sentence.

Operators who gang up to intimidate others may face a Ksh100,000 fine or a one-year prison term.

The Bill also criminalizes carrying passengers with criminal intent, increasing accountability in the industry.

Sonko Promises to Address Riders’ Concerns

Bodaboda representatives strongly opposed several provisions in the proposed law, arguing that the new regulations would increase their financial burden and disrupt their businesses.

Sonko, stepping into his new role, assured riders that he would engage Boni Khalwale and other key stakeholders to address their grievances.

“We shall engage government agencies, county governments, insurance firms, and financial institutions to resolve issues like spare part shortages and delayed insurance claims,” said Sonko.

The former Governor also sounded a warning to Boda boda gangs who have been terrorizing residets, “to the cartels and criminals who have infiltrated the boda boda industry and engaged in criminal activities, be aware that we shall come for you. We won’t allow a few criminal to tarnish the name of this good industry.”

Industry Leaders Demand Recognition

Nehemiah Kiwa, Chairman of the Bodaboda & Tuk-Tuk Transport Union, called on the government to acknowledge the sector’s economic contributions.

“We were a key voting bloc in the last election but have been sidelined. Our voices must be heard,” Kiwa emphasized.

Charles Gichira, Chairman of the Bodaboda Association, urged the government to stop profiling riders as criminals and instead focus on reforms to professionalize the sector.

“We need reforms to professionalize the sector,” he stated.

Leaders also criticized the lack of government funding for rider training, despite the sector playing a crucial role in Kenya’s economy.

To streamline operations and advocate for riders’ rights, a six-member steering committee led by Nehemiah Kiwa will oversee the association’s affairs under Sonko’s leadership.