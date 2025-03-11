NACADA Warns of Surging Drug Abuse in BnB Rentals.

The rise of bnb rentals in Kenya has brought with it an unexpected challenge: a surge in drug abuse and alcohol consumption within these private spaces.

This is according to The National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (NACADA), who have sounded an alarm over this growing issue, highlighting how these rentals have become hotspots for illicit activities.

Recent findings show that some of these gatherings have even led to fatal overdoses.

To tackle this, NACADA is ramping up efforts alongside law enforcement to curb illegal drug use, particularly in urban areas. This crackdown has pushed traffickers and users to seek more secluded venues, with bnb properties often becoming their choice. In Nairobi, for instance, there’s been a worrying trend of drug overdoses among young people in these settings.

According to a NACADA study, 23% of young adults aged 18-24 have used drugs at social events, with many of these occurring in private rentals.

Dr. Anthony Omerikwa, the CEO of NACADA, stresses the need for tighter regulation and oversight of short-term rentals. He notes, “We’re seeing a troubling shift where these spaces are being turned into drug dens. It’s crucial for everyone involved, from Airbnb hosts to the community, to take action.”

NACADA is urging rental hosts and managers to be more vigilant, enhancing guest scrutiny and reporting suspicious activities to authorities. To address this evolving challenge, the agency is increasing surveillance, raising awareness, and partnering with police, local governments, and private entities.

Beyond regulations, NACADA encourages parents, guardians, and communities to engage young people in positive activities, steering them away from drug misuse. Dr. Omerikwa emphasizes, “We need to work together to protect our youth and ensure these spaces aren’t misused for illegal activities.”