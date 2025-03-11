Kioni: Kenyans Are the True Opposition After Raila’s Betrayal

Jubilee Party Secretary General Jeremiah Kioni has accused ODM leader Raila Odinga of betraying Azimio coalition partners by striking a political agreement with President William Ruto.

Speaking on Monday, March 10, 2025, Kioni lamented how the deal was made, arguing that it disregarded key protocols within the Azimio coalition.

“This is quite a level of betrayal—not just to us but to Kenyans who entrusted the law that they gave to us when we put ourselves together as Azimio,” Kioni stated.

He emphasized that the Jubilee Party feels particularly let down, as Raila’s actions contradict his previous assurances of loyalty to Azimio.

“As Jubilee, we also feel betrayed because once you are in an agreement and there is a way of managing the agreement, you know the other parties have been saying that we have left Azimio and they do it through the form of arrangement,” he added.

Azimio Remains Intact Despite Raila’s Defection

Kioni clarified that while Azimio remains a legally registered coalition, Raila’s decision to collaborate with Ruto’s UDA signifies his formal exit from the alliance. He also noted that ODM’s departure does not dissolve the coalition

“Raila was the party leader of Azimio because it is a coalition, not a political party. Now, by entering into a coalition agreement with UDA, he has legally exited Azimio,” Kioni added.

At the same time, Kioni pointed out that ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna appeared visibly disappointed during the announcement of Raila’s agreement with Ruto. He suggested that this could indicate internal tensions within ODM.

“You could see it on the face of ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna—he looked completely betrayed by his own party leader,” Kioni observed.

Despite the shifting political dynamics, Kioni maintained that the opposition now belongs to the people, as Kenyans are more determined than ever to challenge the government’s actions.

“The joy or the comfort that we have as a people is that the opposition is now made up of Kenyans themselves. If leaders decide to leave the opposition side, then they’ll leave the Kenyans there because Kenyans are in the opposition like never before,” he stated.