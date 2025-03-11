Drunken Dispute Turns Deadly as Police Officer Shoots Two Colleagues in Gigiri

A night out among police officers took a deadly turn at Gigiri Police Station on Sunday when a heated argument ended in gunfire, leaving one officer dead and another injured.

Corporal Limo Kipkosgey Nahason, a protection officer assigned to Parliament, opened fire at his colleagues inside the station’s canteen bar. He fatally shot Constable Eric Munga of Runda Police Station in the chest and wounded Corporal Philip Kae, who is attached to the Judiciary, in the lower abdomen.

According to a police report filed just before midnight, the officers had been drinking and dining with others at a bar within the Gigiri police lines when a disagreement spiraled out of control. Witnesses said the situation quickly turned chaotic as gunfire erupted, prompting some patrons to flee for safety.

Other officers arrived moments later and managed to disarm Nahason, confiscating his Jericho pistol loaded with 14 bullets.

“Nahason, a police corporal attached to Parliament as a protection officer, appeared visibly drunk at the time of his arrest,” authorities reported.

A police statement confirmed, “A pistol make Jericho serial number 44332745 with 14 rounds of 9mm was recovered from the suspect and is being held as an exhibit pending ballistic analysis.”

Emergency responders rushed Munga and Kae to Aga Khan University Hospital, where doctors pronounced Munga dead on arrival. Kae was admitted in stable condition.

Investigators are now working to determine the motive behind the shooting while analyzing the recovered firearm as part of the ongoing probe.