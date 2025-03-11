Kenya Met Boss: Hold Your Horses, The Long Rains Have Not Started Yet

Nairobi and many parts of the country have been raining for the past few days, which has led Kenyans to speculate that these are the rains recently forecast by Kenya’s met.

David Gikungu, the Director General of the Kenya Meteorological Department, has now come out to shed some more light on the status of Kenya’s long rains.

Despite the recent showers, he clarified that the long rains haven’t truly begun. Speaking on Citizen TV on Monday, Gikungu explained that the rainfall we’ve seen since last Saturday is just a prelude. The real long rains are expected to kick off in the last week of March or early April.

While these current rains might taper off by mid-week, some areas, particularly in western Kenya, could still see moderate showers. So, if you’re in those regions, keep an eye on the sky! For farmers, Gikungu advises waiting until early April when the long rains are in full swing to start planting. This timing should help ensure that crops have the best chance to thrive.

The recent rains, which began on March 8, are forecasted to continue until this Wednesday, with some drizzles until the weekend.

The meteorological department’s weekly update highlights that eight regions, including the Highlands West and East of the Rift Valley, the Lake Victoria Basin, and parts of the Coastal Region, are likely to experience moderate to heavy rainfall. Counties such as Nairobi, Nyandarua, Laikipia, and Nyeri should expect rain by March 12.

Despite these showers, it’s important to note that temperatures are still running high, with many areas experiencing over 30°C. Additionally, strong southeasterly winds are blowing through northwestern and northeastern Kenya at speeds over 25 knots.

So, while the rain might bring some relief, the heat and winds are still very much a part of the weather picture.