Kenya Mandates Relocation of Health Facilities from High-Risk Areas Like Petrol Stations

The Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Council (KMPDC) has issued a directive that could impact many health facilities around the country.

If you’re operating in areas considered high-risk, like petrol stations or residential buildings, it’s time to start planning a move. The council has given a six-month window to relocate, and failing to do so will result in closures.

This decision, announced on Wednesday, aims to ensure that healthcare services are provided in environments that are safe for both patients and the community. The council highlighted the dangers of current locations, pointing out the risk of infection spread and the threats posed by flammable materials and inadequate infrastructure.

In light of these concerns, the council is firm: move within six months or face the consequences. This isn’t just about compliance; it’s about prioritizing public health and safety.

This move comes on the heels of a Ministry of Health initiative targeting illegal aesthetic clinics and beauty spas. A recent evaluation revealed that 23% of clinics didn’t meet legal standards, raising serious safety issues.

This increased scrutiny follows a tragic incident in Nairobi involving a cosmetic surgery-related death, prompting the ministry to work on comprehensive regulations for cosmetic procedures.