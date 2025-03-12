Ex-MCA Arrested in EACC Impersonation Scandal

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has nabbed a former Member of the County Assembly (MCA) who was posing as one of their officers. This ex-MCA from Kyululu Ward, along with two accomplices, was caught at a popular entertainment venue in Komarock just as they were setting their sights on a target.

The EACC’s investigation uncovered a web of deceit involving the trio. They had mobile phones and 22 SIM cards, all seized by the authorities. Detectives also discovered eight notebooks filled with names of potential victims.

In a press statement, the EACC highlighted, “The arrest follows numerous complaints alleging that the three suspects were impersonating EACC’s investigators and extorting money from senior Government officials and parastatal heads.”

The commission is urging everyone to stay alert against fraudsters who misuse the EACC’s name for their schemes. They recommend verifying EACC job cards if someone claims to be a representative. Typically, the EACC sends written summons for individuals to appear at their headquarters, regional offices, or police stations.

This operation is part of a broader effort to tackle the growing issue of impersonating government officials.

Just last October, another individual was caught pretending to be the EACC’s Assistant Director of Intelligence Operations, having swindled several Kenyans, including government officials, out of millions. Similarly, two others were arrested for posing as Kenya Bureau of Standards (KEBS) officials to extort businessmen in the Bamburi area.