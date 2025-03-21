Senator Nyutu Challenges Ruto: Why Is Mt. Kenya Being Targeted?

Murang’a County Senator Joe Nyutu has taken a bold stand against President William Ruto, demanding answers on why his administration is treating the Mt. Kenya region as a scapegoat.

Nyutu accused Ruto’s allies of unfairly blaming the region in the wake of former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s removal. He argued that despite Mt. Kenya’s crucial role in Ruto’s rise to power, the president has allowed his supporters to turn against the very people who helped elect him.

“We want him to come with an answer on why he is targeting us as a region, why he has set loose his attack dogs to call us tribalists when we voted for him,” Nyutu said.

The senator questioned the sudden accusations of tribalism, challenging Ruto to explain why his government is sidelining the region.

“When did we start becoming tribalists? What did we do to him such that anytime we point out something wrong the government is doing to us we are called tribalists? Let him tell us why he is doing a purge against people of our region,” the Senator posed during an interview with Citizen TV on Thursday.

Nyutu warned that Ruto’s actions could cost him a second term if he continues down this path.

“We want him to tell us whether he knew all this time as we were voting for him that he was using us to get in government which he was going to use to isolate and punish us,” he added.