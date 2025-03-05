Government Opens Overseas Job Recruitment at Jesus Winner Ministry in Roysambu

Labor Cabinet Secretary Alfred Mutua has unveiled a new recruitment initiative under the Kazi Majuu program, aiming to connect Kenyans with job opportunities abroad. The exercise will take place at Jesus Winner Ministry in Roysambu, Nairobi, on March 5 and 6, 2025, from 8 AM to 5 PM.

Mutua emphasized that this program supports President William Ruto’s vision of expanding overseas employment opportunities for Kenyan youth.

Diverse Job Openings Across Multiple Sectors

The recruitment drive offers a wide range of job opportunities for professionals and skilled workers seeking employment overseas.

Healthcare: Degree-holding nurses can apply for jobs in Germany, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Dubai, and Australia.

Transport: Drivers with valid licenses, especially former GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) license holders, are encouraged to apply. Delivery riders have openings in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Hospitality: Positions are available for waiters, waitresses, stewards, chefs, seafarers, and cruise ship workers.

Construction: Skilled workers such as masons, carpenters, scaffolders, electricians, plumbers, and construction helpers can secure jobs abroad.

Government Support and Benefits for Successful Applicants

Mutua assured applicants that the government would facilitate a smooth transition for those successfully recruited.

“Those successfully recruited will receive passports within a day or two. Financial support options will be available for those who cannot afford processing fees, visas, medical exams, and tickets. Additionally, selected jobs will provide accommodation, insurance, transport, and overtime,” he stated.

Bishop Mwai’s Plea for Job Opportunities

This initiative follows a recent appeal from Pentecostal Bishop Edward Mwai of Jesus Winner Ministry, who urged President Ruto to help church members secure jobs abroad.

“We have people in this church who are looking for jobs overseas. Some have studied German and French. Therefore, we are respectfully pleading with you to help the community here access those jobs,” Bishop Mwai said.

Meanwhile, Ruto pledged Ksh20 million toward the construction of the Jesus Winner Ministry church. He also promised to help the church acquire land for expansion and proposed a joint fundraiser to boost the project.

The President announced that, alongside his friends, he would help raise an additional Ksh100 million.