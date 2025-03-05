Huruma MCA Peter Oluoch Charged with Forging Academic Credentials

Huruma Ward MCA Peter Owera Oluoch has been charged with forging academic certificates to secure clearance for his candidacy in the 2022 general election.

On Tuesday, he appeared before Milimani Anti-Corruption Magistrate Isabella Barasa, facing five counts, including forgery and providing false information.

In the first charge, prosecutors accused Oluoch of submitting a forged diploma certificate, allegedly from Kenya Polytechnic, to the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC). According to the charge sheet, he presented the document at Integrity House on December 20, 2012.

The court heard that after submitting the diploma, Oluoch received a self-declaration form to fill out, as required under the Leadership and Integrity Act 2012.

In another charge, prosecutors claimed that on May 26, 2017, he forged an official stamp belonging to Nelson Pinto Atudo, a High Court advocate, intending to mislead authorities. They further alleged that Oluoch falsely presented the stamp as a genuine legal impression from the lawyer.

Additionally, Oluoch was charged with forging Atudo’s signature on the self-declaration form.

He also faced accusations of forging the signature of Andrew Khakula, an advocate and Commissioner for Oaths.

The final charge stated that Oluoch made a false declaration under Part 5 of the Leadership and Integrity Act.

Through his lawyer, Oluoch pleaded for lenient bond terms, arguing that he is a serving MCA with a known residence and will comply with all court orders.

“Your honour, the accused person is a public figure whose place of abode is known, and he is willing to comply with the orders set by the court,” the lawyer submitted.

The prosecution did not object to his release on bond.

After reviewing the application, the magistrate set his bond at Ksh3 million with a surety of the same amount or an alternative cash bail of Ksh100,000.

The court also ordered Oluoch to surrender his travel documents.

The case is set for mention on March 25, 2025, for pre-trial and further directions.