Gachagua: “Raila Is Ruto’s Life Support—Switch It Off, and It’s Over”

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has called on ODM leader Raila Odinga to align with his political camp in a bid to unseat President William Ruto in the 2027 General Election.

Speaking at a worship service at the Gospel Confirmation Center in Machakos, Gachagua criticized Ruto, claiming the president is losing his grip on power as the next election nears.

Gachagua argued that Ruto’s political survival depends entirely on Raila.

“The President’s current life support is Raila Odinga. If we switch it off, it will be the end,” he stated.

While urging Raila to consider joining his camp, Gachagua insisted he could defeat Ruto even without the ODM leader’s support.

“If the mzee (Raila) and he (Ruto) want to team up, there is no problem. Our journey is unstoppable with or without him,” Gachagua said.

He dismissed any notion of desperation, asserting that his side had the numbers to secure victory.

“We are not desperate for his participation. The numbers are good, and it will be an easy job,” he added.

Murang’a Senator Joe Nyutu echoed Gachagua’s remarks, cautioning Raila against placing too much trust in Ruto. He pointed to Gachagua’s fallout with the president and subsequent impeachment as a warning of how political alliances can shift unexpectedly.

“Raila cannot sit at the same table with Ruto. If Ruto could impeach Gachagua after he brought him 5 million votes, what about Raila?” Nyutu questioned.

The senator affirmed their mission remains unchanged, regardless of Raila’s decision.

“Whether Raila joins us or not, that is okay, but one thing we have decided is we must take Ruto home,” he declared.