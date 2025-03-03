Ruto Rejects ‘Cunning’ Label, Says Divine Favor Guides His Success

President William Ruto has rejected claims that he employs cunning tactics to achieve success, insisting that his rise is purely a result of prayers and divine favor.

Speaking during a church service on Sunday, Ruto dismissed accusations that his achievements stem from trickery, asserting that despite numerous traps set for him, he has triumphed through God’s intervention.

“Kuna watu walikuwa wametuwekea mitego mingi, kwanza mimi… asipoangukia hapa ataangukia pale. Leo wanasema huyo Ruto ni mjanja,” he said.

(There were people who set many traps for us, especially for me… if I didn’t fall into this one, I would fall into that one. Today, they say Ruto is cunning.)

He maintained that his victories are not due to craftiness but a testament to his faith in God.

“Mimi nawaambia mimi sio mjanja, ni neema ya Mungu na ni kwa sababu tunamuamini yeye. Ati kwa sababu nimeruka mtego hii na mtego na ile,” he added.

(I am telling you, I am not cunning; it is God’s grace, and it is because we believe in Him. They say it’s because I avoided this trap and that one.)

Ruto highlighted key achievements under his leadership, particularly in the agricultural sector, where he cited increased maize, tea, and coffee yields as signs of progress.

“We are trusting God for our nation,” Ruto said, reinforcing his belief in divine guidance.

Reflecting on his leadership, he likened it to the biblical story of Abraham, who endured hardships but remained steadfast in his faith, even when circumstances seemed bleak.

“I am telling them it is not what you are saying; it is God’s favor upon our nation,” he explained.

Ruto Takes a Swipe at Opposition Leaders

A day before, while on a tour of Taita Taveta, President Ruto took a jab at Opposition leaders who are strategizing to challenge him in the 2027 elections. He questioned their motives and criticized their newly formed party for lacking direction.

“I see some people holding meetings, saying they are forming a party. But for four hours, all they talk about is William Ruto,” he remarked.

“Now I ask them, is that party they are forming mine? Is it called William Ruto?”

Ruto accused his political opponents of lacking a clear vision, arguing that their obsession with him instead of policy ideas exposed their political opportunism.

“Your manifesto is William Ruto, your plans revolve around William Ruto, and your vision is William Ruto,” he said.

Dismissing their efforts as mere distractions, he made it clear that he had no involvement in their discussions.

“Let me tell Kenyans today, I have not sent these people to talk about me. That party they are discussing is not mine; these are con men,” he declared.