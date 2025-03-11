Push for French Language in Kenyan Curriculum Gains Momentum

In Nairobi, there’s a growing buzz among education experts about the potential of teaching French in Kenya’s Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC). At a recent gathering in Buruburu, educators from around the country came together to discuss how adding French to the curriculum could benefit students.

Learning French, they argue, could significantly enrich the educational experience, offering Kenyan students valuable skills for international opportunities. French teachers at the event highlighted how speaking multiple languages is becoming increasingly important. Proficiency in French can open doors in areas like diplomacy, international business, and cultural exchanges.

Jackson Bukachi, a teacher, noted that knowing French is particularly useful for job creation and career growth, especially in Francophone regions. He mentioned that stakeholders are recognizing the importance of French on a national level, advocating for its inclusion to help leaders and professionals seeking opportunities abroad.

Wyckliffe Nangabo, an educationist, echoed these views, emphasizing that bilingualism can break down communication barriers globally, enhance cultural diversity, and improve international interactions. With French being a widely spoken language worldwide, he argued that Kenyan students could greatly benefit from learning it.

Right now, the CBC curriculum includes indigenous African languages, but there’s no formal framework for foreign languages. Despite this gap, French is already the first foreign language taught in many Kenyan schools, with over 40,000 secondary and 8,000 tertiary students enrolled in French classes.

The Ministry of Education is also working on broader reforms, like making math and science mandatory for all students, regardless of their career paths.