EACC Launches Major Probe Into Chief Magistrate’s Alleged Corruption

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) is launching a probe into a Chief Magistrate amid serious allegations of bribery.

EACC Chairperson Abdi Mohamud has revealed that the commission is acting on multiple reports suggesting the magistrate has been soliciting and accepting bribes from defendants in the criminal cases she oversees.

“EACC wishes to confirm that it is conducting investigations against the Chief Magistrate, whose name has been withheld, following numerous complaints alleging that she demands and receives bribes from accused persons in criminal matters before her,” Mohamud noted.

The investigation took a turn when it emerged that the magistrate allegedly received illicit funds via a court clerk, who is suspected of playing a pivotal role in these transactions. The allegations suggest that, on various occasions, the magistrate accepted money through this clerk, supposedly solicited from defendants.

With search warrants in hand, EACC officials raided the homes of both the magistrate and the clerk. This operation led to the discovery of Ksh2.07 million, suspected to be proceeds from corrupt activities, found stashed in a laptop bag at the magistrate’s home.

“Today, Thursday, March 13, 2025, the Commission, upon obtaining search warrants, conducted searches at the residences of the Chief Magistrate and the Clerk to obtain relevant documents and information to support the investigations,” the EACC stated.

Both the magistrate and the clerk were brought in for questioning at EACC headquarters, where they were asked to provide their statements. The commission plans to forward its findings to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) for further steps.

Back in January, EACC Chairperson David Oginde revealed that these investigations into judiciary personnel were sparked by concerns raised by Chief Justice Martha Koome. She had expressed worries about reports of bribery compromising the integrity of justice.

“We had a meeting with the Chief Justice. In that meeting, she raised the concern that she is receiving reports that some of her officers are taking bribes and therefore subverting justice. And so, on her own initiative, she called upon us to help her in this area,” Oginde shared.