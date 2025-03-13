Clinical Officers Reach Deal with Government, Strike Called Off

Clinical officers have officially called off their strike after reaching a return-to-work agreement with the national government.

Health Cabinet Secretary Deborah Barasa confirmed the resolution on Wednesday, highlighting the extensive discussions that took place in recent weeks between the Ministry of Health, clinical officers, and key stakeholders to find a lasting solution to the dispute.

Dr. Barasa acknowledged the vital role clinical officers play in Kenya’s healthcare system and reassured them that their grievances had been taken seriously. She announced that the Ministry of Health had agreed to have the Social Health Authority (SHA) empanel clinical officers and fast-track the implementation of their long-awaited Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA).

“Today, I am pleased to announce that following productive discussions, the clinical officers’ strike has been called off after successful negotiations between the Ministry of Health and the leadership of our clinical workers’ caucus. This marks a significant step in strengthening our healthcare system through dialogue and mutual understanding,” Dr. Barasa stated.

The CS reaffirmed the government’s commitment to addressing the concerns raised by clinical officers while ensuring uninterrupted healthcare services for all Kenyans.

“Our clinical officers form a crucial part of the healthcare workforce and play a vital role in delivering essential medical services to our citizens,” she added.

Dr. Barasa said that collaboration is key as Kenya moves toward the full implementation of Universal Health Coverage (UHC) under Taifa Care. She highlighted the importance of involving healthcare workers, including clinical officers, in shaping policies that improve working conditions, enhance service delivery, and strengthen the country’s healthcare infrastructure.

“Constructive engagement and collaboration are the most effective ways to address the challenges we currently face and achieve sustainable solutions in the health sector. I, therefore, thank all clinical officers who have willingly resolved to resume duty immediately and urge them to continue working towards building a resilient, patient-centered healthcare system that guarantees quality and affordable care for all Kenyans,” she stated.

On his part, Kenya Union of Clinical Officers (KUCO) Chairperson Peterson Wachira admitted that the 23-day strike could have been avoided and assured Kenyans that clinicians would return to work without delay.

“We agree that this strike was unnecessary. Once effected, the procedures that we usually render will be back. We will serve all Kenyans. MOH has agreed to empanel our facilities immediately. Government has committed to fast-track CBA. Internships must be streamlined. There should be a seamless posting of interns Now that we have signed an agreement, we hope to not come back here,” Wachira declared.

KUCO Secretary-General George Gibore expressed gratitude to the Ministry of Health for its willingness to engage in discussions and work towards comprehensive healthcare reforms under Taifa Care.

“We appreciate the Govt for establishing several laws under SHA If these laws are implemented, we should never go on strike. We don’t celebrate when we obliterate laws or change direction in terms of what we desire. It has taken us six months to be here but we know it is Kenyans who are suffering whenever we are not functioning properly,” Gibore noted.