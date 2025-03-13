Super Metro Responds After Passenger Allegedly Thrown from Speeding Bus in Fare Dispute

Super Metro has broken its silence after a tragic incident involving one of its buses, where a tout allegedly pushed a passenger out of a moving vehicle over an unpaid fare.

The shocking event, which occurred on Sunday in the Kahawa Wendani area along Thika Superhighway, has sparked nationwide outrage, prompting the company to take action as investigations continue.

In a statement released on Wednesday, March 12, Super Metro expressed deep regret over the incident and extended heartfelt condolences to the victim’s family. The company condemned the loss of life, emphasizing its commitment to passenger safety.

“We are deeply saddened by the tragic incident involving one of the buses operating under our company’s name. Our thoughts and condolences go out to the victim’s family and loved ones during this difficult time.

“We understand that the public is angry, and rightfully so. No one should lose their life in such a senseless manner. At Super Metro, we hold the sanctity of human life as a core value guiding our actions and decisions,” the company stated.

Witness accounts reveal that the passenger identified as Gilbert Thuo boarded the matatu(registration no KDL 125N), which was charging Ksh80 for fare, but he only had Ksh50. He pleaded with the conductor for consideration, but his requests were ignored. Instead, the tout allegedly opened the door and forcibly pushed him out of the speeding bus.

The victim reportedly died on the spot. A postmortem examination later confirmed that he suffered multiple fractures, breaking his legs, ribs, and hands.

In response to the incident, Super Metro has vowed to implement stricter safety measures to prevent such tragedies in the future.

“Moving forward, we are reinforcing strict safety protocols and training to ensure such incidents never happen again. We appreciate the public’s patience and trust as we work to uphold the highest standards in passenger safety,” the statement concluded.