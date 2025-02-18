Only in Kenya: Waititu Appointed Party Leader Days After Corruption Sentence

In a twist that could only happen in Kenya’s unpredictable political landscape, former Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu alias ‘Baba Yao’ has been appointed as a party leader—just days after being sentenced for corruption.

Yes, you read that right. While in many parts of the world, a corruption conviction would mark the end of a politician’s career, in Kenya, it seems to be just another stepping stone in the ever-evolving game of power.

The Farmers Party has made the bold move of appointing ‘Baba Yao’ as its new leader, sparking both intrigue and debate.

A Gazette Notice issued on Monday, February 17, confirmed the decision, with Waititu replacing KICC board chair Irungu Nyakera in the top position.

This announcement comes just days after Waititu’s conviction in a high-profile corruption case involving a Ksh588 million tender for upgrading gravel roads in Kiambu County during the 2017-2018 financial year. Found guilty of conflict of interest, he now faces a 12-year jail term unless he pays a mandatory fine of Ksh53.5 million. In addition to his sentence, the court barred him from holding public office for 10 years.

As expected, Waititu has since filed appealed against the ruling.

Farmers Party Leadership Reshuffle

Alongside Waititu’s appointment, the party unveiled several key leadership changes aimed at strengthening its structure. John Wambugu will take charge as Deputy Party Leader for Policy and Strategy, while Nicholas Ikui assumes responsibility for Resource Mobilization as the other Deputy Party Leader.

Registrar of Political Parties Anne Nderitu also announced that Thomas Omboga would serve as Deputy Chairperson, with Stephen Main stepping into the role of Deputy Chairperson for Programmes and Political Affairs.

The notice emphasized that anyone wishing to voice concerns about these appointments must submit their views in writing within seven days of publication directly to the Registrar of Political Parties.

Beyond leadership reshuffles, the Farmers Party plans to relocate its headquarters from Sifa Towers on Lenana Road to Delta House on University Way. The move reflects the party’s commitment to aligning its operations with strategic goals and enhancing accessibility.

Waititu, who was found guilty of abusing his office and mismanaging public funds, now finds himself at the helm of a political party, ready to shape the country’s future. The irony is almost poetic. Here’s a man convicted of the very vices that plague Kenya’s governance, yet instead of being shunned, he’s being rewarded with leadership.

It’s a classic case of political survival—where alliances, influence, and sheer audacity can turn a scandal into an opportunity. While Kenyans continue to demand accountability, Kenya’s political elite seem to be playing by their own rules, proving once again that, in this country, anything is possible.