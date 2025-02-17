Parliament Receives Petition to Remove Speaker Wetang’ula Over Political Bias

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula is facing renewed pressure after a petition seeking his removal was officially submitted to Parliament.

Nakuru-based activist Laban Omusundi filed the petition through the Clerk of the Assembly, urging Members of Parliament (MPs) to initiate a censure motion against Wetang’ula.

Omusundi claims that Wetang’ula has engaged in political activities that compromise his impartiality and undermine the independence of Parliament.

“The Speaker is supposed to be a neutral arbiter, but his involvement in partisan politics disrespects the integrity of his office,” Omusundi argued.

He accused Wetang’ula of aligning himself with the Executive, citing remarks he made during President William Ruto’s tour of Western Kenya in January 2025.

“The Speaker uncharacteristically assured the President that the Western region was behind his administration, reiterated that the region was Ruto’s last line of defence, and the frontier of defence against political acrimony from his rivals,” the petition states.

Omusundi also criticized Wetang’ula’s role in the impeachment of former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua in September 2024. He alleged that the Speaker expressed support for the motion even before it was tabled in Parliament, violating Standing Orders by preempting the debate.

Additionally, the petitioner accused Wetang’ula of projecting himself as President Ruto’s political point man in Western Kenya, arguing that it was inappropriate for him to suggest that MPs would always vote in favor of the government.

According to Omusundi, Wetang’ula’s actions have violated Article 75 of the Constitution, which requires parliamentary leaders to maintain impartiality and uphold the independence of the legislature.

“He presides over a House with anti-government MPs and invites conflicts of interest in the subject matter, compromising the public interests, demeaning his office, and setting a bad precedent,” the petition reads.

Despite growing concerns about Wetang’ula’s conduct, Omusundi claims that no action has been taken to hold him accountable.

Parliament has officially received and stamped the petition, and it now awaits allocation to the relevant committees for further deliberation.