U.S. Citizen Admits to Swallowing Cocaine Pellets at JKIA, Seeks Leniency

A U.S. citizen accused of smuggling cocaine by ingesting multiple pellets has admitted in court to having four cocaine pellets in his stomach while attempting to leave Kenya.

Jarod Tyler Roberts, a U.S. state government contractor based in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, confessed that he purchased the drugs for personal use while on vacation in Kenya. However, before his departure, he decided to take the remaining three pellets back to Saudi Arabia.

Roberts arrived in Kenya on February 13 for a short stay and was set to leave on February 16. But realizing he still had leftover cocaine pellets, he decided to smuggle them out by swallowing them at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA).

JKIA Drama

To avoid detection, he individually wrapped the pellets in double-knotted latex gloves, believing they would withstand stomach acid.

At the airport’s central screening area, Roberts attempted to appear casual by pretending to chew something, but his unusual behavior caught the attention of security officers.

Panicking, he swallowed the pellets entirely. Since an initial search revealed nothing suspicious, authorities allowed him to proceed to the Business Class Lounge.

Once there, he tried to induce vomiting but failed. Worried about his health, he chose to miss his flight and seek medical assistance.

After failing to get help at a small medical facility, he called his Kenyan friend, who rushed him to M.P. Shah Hospital. There, he informed doctors about the swallowed drugs and was immediately admitted.

Shortly after, nearly 20 police officers arrived, and authorities placed him under observation.

Doctors successfully retrieved three of the pellets through an endoscopy procedure, while the fourth was expelled naturally.

Expresses Deep Regret

In court, Roberts expressed deep regret for violating Kenyan laws and pleaded for leniency, arguing that a prison sentence could severely impact his career.

His parents, especially his father, also pleaded on his behalf, describing him as intelligent but admitting he made a poor decision. They insisted he is not a drug abuser.

A social inquiry report presented in court revealed that Roberts has visited Kenya over ten times and holds a five-year visa issued in 2024. He cited Nairobi’s vibrant nightlife and casino scene—banned in Saudi Arabia—as key attractions that keep bringing him back.

The report also noted that Roberts had previously visited Kakamega, the hometown of his Luhya friend, Benjamin Platt.

Represented by lawyer Danstan Omari, Roberts entered into a plea bargain with the state, though the details are still being finalized.

The case is scheduled for mention next Wednesday.