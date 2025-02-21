Senator Demands Answers on Why Some Teachers Were Barred From Marking the 2024 KCSE

Kenya National Examination Council (KNEC) officials are facing tough questions after allegations emerged that they unfairly excluded a group of teachers from marking next year’s national secondary exams.

On Thursday, February 20, Kisii Senator Richard Onyonka informed the Standing Committee on Education that 32 instructors from Poroko Friends School in Narok County were barred from the marking process despite reportedly meeting all requirements.

Onyonka questioned why the Ministry of Education appeared to approve the omission, suggesting the teachers’ removal amounted to victimisation. He demanded clarity on whether KNEC’s decision could still be revised, while urging the committee to find out if any investigations were conducted into alleged intimidation and threats against the affected staff.

The senator also raised concerns over the Teachers’ Service Commission’s (TSC) recent mass transfer of educators from Poroko Friends School. He urged the Ministry of Education to ensure that future relocations do not disrupt teachers’ lives or their professional duties.

“The committee should outline any measures the Ministry of Education is taking to ensure that teacher transfers are done in a manner that will not be adverse, discriminatory, punitive or inhumane to those affected,” Onyonka suggested.

Meanwhile, TSC Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Nancy Macharia has faced criticism in Turkana County for allegedly orchestrating a wave of transfers that left more than 47 teaching positions vacant. Kenya Secondary Schools Heads Association (KESSHA) Secretary General Michael Ejikon labeled the move a violation of children’s right to education in marginalised regions.

“You cannot transfer five teachers from one station; that is a disservice to the learners of Turkana County. Who will teach them once you transfer the five teachers?” asked the Kenya Union of Post Primary School Teachers (KUPPET) representative in Turkana, Areman Simon.

He added, “You cannot transfer a teacher who has not requested the transfer, and we have an example in a nearby high school where a teacher has been transferred despite declining the decision.”

For now, both KNEC and TSC are under pressure to address concerns about equitable staffing and transparent exam oversight. Education stakeholders nationwide await official responses on how the marking process and teacher transfers will be managed moving forward.