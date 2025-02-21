Kericho Polytechnic Student Stabs Fellow Student in Late-night Hostel Altercation

In Kericho County, a student from the Buret Polytechnic is recovering in the hospital after being stabbed in the chest by a fellow student during a late-night altercation on February 18. Authorities say the confrontation erupted in the hostel, where the assailant used a kitchen knife to attack the victim.

Police report that the suspect fled the scene immediately following the incident. The injured student was rushed to a nearby medical facility and is reportedly in stable condition. Efforts to track down the attacker are in progress.

Elsewhere in Tononoka, Mombasa, authorities are investigating a suspected murder after the body of a 60-year-old man was found stuffed in a sack. The victim, identified by police as scrap metal shop owner, is believed to have been killed elsewhere before being transported to the site.

According to witnesses, a group of workers retrieving and loading scrap metal onto a truck noticed a foul odor emanating from a sack among the items they had collected. Upon inspection, they discovered Moke’s body. They promptly alerted the authorities, who arrived at the scene to begin their inquiries.

Officials suspect the sack containing the body was deliberately dropped off for later pick-up. The yard where the remains were found typically stores large volumes of metals for processing. Investigators note that the government has been fighting gangs involved in the vandalism of critical infrastructure for scrap, which could add another dimension to the case.

Police say the motive behind Moke’s killing remains unknown, and they have yet to identify any suspects. His body was transferred to the mortuary, where an autopsy is expected to reveal the cause of death.